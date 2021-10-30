Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more The transformations are incredible

Each Friday we are invited into the living rooms of the Gogglebox cast, admiring their comfy-looking sofas and cosy surroundings, but just wait until you see the epic before and after photos!

Some Gogglebox families have been on our screens for years and have decorated their lounges in this time while others have moved house entirely. From Shirlie's armchair upgrade through to Ellie Warner's colourful new house, take a look at the very best Gogglebox living room transformations…

Ellie Warner

When Ellie and Izzy first appeared on the show, they filmed from their mother's house, which is where Ellie was living at the time. Now, the star has bought her own home with partner Nat and she's unveiled her bright and bold lounge on the Channel 4 show.

Ellie Warner used to live with her mother

The hairdresser and TV star also has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930's property in Leeds. The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have gorgeous teal paint on them.

Ellie has since bought a property of her own

The Malones

The Malone family have given their lounge a modern overhaul in recent times – but two things have remained – the abundant offering of cakes on show and Tom Senior's favourite red throw!

The Malone's have a family home in Manchester

The room has been painted in a chic grey shade – which is worlds away from the brown and cream that it once was. Their brown leather sofas have been traded for grey ones, and the family have dressed them with throws (likely as protection from their beloved dogs!).

The family have modernised their living room

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig

Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Stephen and Daniel's living room set-up has changed recently, but this hasn't been a makeover, as it's a whole new property! The pair announced their moving news to their fans on Instagram and Stephen told HELLO! that the couple and their three pet dogs – Babs, Princess and Betsey Boo – have found a house nearby in Brighton.

Stephen and Daniel live in Brighton

He said that they have "upgraded to a beautiful regency apartment" – and it certainly looks lovely from the glimpse we've seen! The couple have a statement teal sofa and matching wall, along with vintage radiators and quirky animal artworks.

The couple's new house is beautiful

Shirlie and Dave Griffiths

Shirlie and Dave's home in Wales has seen quite an upgrade since starting their time on the show. Shirlie's tartan armchair is now a comfy-looking grey one and Dave's black leather sofa is now matching in grey too. The couple have also had their living room door changed for a more modern style.

Shirlie and Dave invite viewers virtually into their Welsh home

From the unique viewpoint, fans can see straight through into their kitchen which has also seen an overhaul. It used to feature green and brown cupboards and now they are a pale cream hue with complementary mosaic tiles upon the wall.

Their living room and kitchen have been transformed

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer

Brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan reportedly film at Tristan's home in Bristol, and it is unknown whether he has moved in the time they have been filming or if it has simply had a glow up.

The Plummers live in Bristol

Originally the living room they filmed from had beige wallpaper and black leather sofas in it, more recently, the trio have been appearing in a baby blue room with a striking blue sofa.

The brothers appear from a modern living room now

