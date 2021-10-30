Gogglebox fan favourite hints at family's return for show's anniversary

After years of watching the Gogglebox cast on our screens, it is hardly surprising that they feel a little bit like family - and so we were hugely excited to hear that a beloved fan favourite might be making a comeback!

The Tapper family starred in the hit Channel 4 show from 2013 before bowing out in 2018 after Josh, the elder sibling, left the show to pursue a career in the government. However, Josh's younger sister, Amy, has teased that they may well be back in due course.

Replying to a fan's question on Instagram Stories, she explained: "For now I don't think [we'll be back] but I think next year or the year after is the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox so who knows. Maybe we'll come back for a cheeky series." The tenth anniversary is set to air in 2023, so watch this space!

Amy also previously told The Mirror: "I'm personally not going back on Gogglebox. They can go on but they won't be with me," adding that she is "not really sure" if they'll be coming back.

A spokesperson previously confirmed that the family had left the show earlier this year in a statement to Digital Spy that read: "The Tapper family are huge fans of the show and would never rule out completely returning. It's just with their busy schedules and Amy's upcoming projects it wouldn't be possible right now."

We miss the Tapper family!

Josh also spoke about leaving the series, explaining: "The option to go back is always there but I want to move away from that and the focus is now very much on my job. Of course, I miss it and the sitting on the couch watching TV. But I am more focused on my future.... it's a more a secure path. I don’t think any ministers recognise me but the civil servants do. It took them a while to mention it - a total of about two days!"

