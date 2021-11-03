Janette Manrara reveals reason why she wouldn't be a good Strictly judge Janette spoke about whether she would be a Strictly judge

It Takes Two star Janette Manrara has revealed that while she would "love" to be a judge on the BBC dancing show, she thinks she would be too nice.

The professional dancer appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch to speak to journalist and presenter Steph McGovern about all things Strictly.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off incredible hair transformation

The Channel 4 lunchtime presenter asked Janette if she would ever be interested in sitting on the Strictly judging panel, to which she responded: "Of course, I’d love to but I think I would be way too nice. I was always in Claudia's area when the other couples were dancing, I’d be screaming and cheering them all on and giving all the other couples advice. I don’t know whether I’d be too nice to be a judge on Strictly!"

The former Strictly professional also praised Anton Du Beke, who joined the judging panel permanently for this year’s series, saying that she often discusses his judging talent with husband Aljaž. She said: "He is fantastic, honestly all of us pros, I’m not joking, Aljaž and I talk about it loads at home. I think he’s just brilliant because he’s been on that side."

The presenter said she discusses Anton's judging talent with Aljaž

She continued: "He knows what we go through, he knows the nerves of the celebs, he knows how hard the professionals work…Hand on my heart he’s absolutely brilliant and I’m so happy to see him there."

The dancer-turned-presenter joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2013 and has been paired up with the likes of JLS member Aston Merrygold, Dr Ranj Singh, Paralympic table tennis champ Will Bayley and popstar HRVY.

Janette joined It Takes Two this year, presenting alongside Rylan Clark-Neal. Talking about her new role, she said: "It’s what I would do on the weekends anyway," she said: "I’d sit down with the pros and the celebs and talk about how they were feeling and how the week went and I can talk for England, so I am loving it."

Janette thinks she would be "too nice" to be a Strictly judge

"I’m not allowed favourites as an It Takes Two host, but I think it’s one of those years, where it’s really just going to come down to a week by week basis and dance by dance."

