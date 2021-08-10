Cruel Summer viewers shocked by major plot twist 

The internet is buzzing with chatter about Cruel Summer, the new Amazon Prime Video show that has finally landed in the UK after premiering in the US earlier this year.

The series follows two teenagers, Kate and Jeanette, over a three-year period as it is revealed that Kate was held captive for the best part of a year - and accused Jeanette of seeing her and doing nothing to help. Warning, spoilers for the season finale ahead!

WATCH: Watch the trailer for psychological thriller Cruel Summer

In the finale, the show reveals that Kate accidentally mistook her new best friend Mallory, who saw her from outside of the house, for Jeanette, leading her to publicly apologise for accusing Jeanette, who graciously accepts her apology and drops the lawsuit against her.

What did you think about the finale?

However, in the final moments of the episode, the series goes back to 1994 when Kate was trapped in the basement, and viewers see Jeanette break into the house and hear Kate’s cries for help. While she initially reaches out to open the basement door, she then pauses for a moment and leaves Kate trapped, revealing that not only did she know where Kate was all along, but that she’d successfully lied to everyone about being falsely accused.

Needless to say, viewers were shocked by the twist, with one person tweeting: “I was on Jeanette’s side. I was trying to be on Kate’s side but I just couldn’t and I was so happy when we found out that she was innocent but to find out that she actually did know about Kate’s kidnapping I’m never trusting her again.” Another added: “Ok so the ending of cruel summer... that final shot plus the end scene song was PERFECTION.”

A third person added: “EVERYONE GO WATCH THIS. Holy [expletive] the ending had me screaming. After allllll of that just for what happened to have happened.”

