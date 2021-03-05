Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike is currently living in Prague with her partner Robie Uniacke and their children Solo and Atom. They relocated for the actress to film The Wheel of Time, and have stayed during the global pandemic. The family used to live in a traditional Georgian home in London, which was painstakingly restored, and where they are residing now is likely to be very different.

MORE: Rosamund Pike opens up about I Care a Lot's shock ending

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Rosamund opened up about the renovations at her terraced home in the UK capital in 2017. She revealed: "Even before I did the inside, I restored the outside of it because I felt the love of the building was very important. I did the façade and really explored the techniques that would have been used during that period."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Rosamund Pike accept her first ever Golden Globe

Inside, the carefully considered decoration was also reflective of the house's age, with Gainsborough chairs and reclaimed pine floors.

When asked what classic British style was, Rosamund had a clear idea: "Not being frightened of pattern or fearing colors," she acknowledged.

Rosamund lives with her partner Robie and their children

SEE: Daisy Ridley's home with Tom Bateman is just as stylish as you'd imagine

MORE: The most epic celebrity houses seen during lockdown REVEALED

More recently, the star spoke to Vogue about her new life in Europe, since the family relocated in 2019, and she explained: "We've enjoyed exploring Prague in its emptiness. That's also been upsetting because so many businesses have struggled, but the city itself is still magical.

"We feel lucky to be in central Europe, [though] I wish we had other family members here with us. Since Brexit, England feels more remote because even the post [from home] doesn't come as quickly. It's actually quite startling."

The star shared a rare home photograph at Christmas to show off her tree

While the actress is very private about her home life, and we have not seen inside her European residence, we can only assume it would be worlds away from a classic 1830s London terrace.

MORE: Jimmy Kimmel's family home is what dreams are made of – see inside

It is unknown whether the family will make the move back to the UK one day, but Rosamund does have ties here, having been born in West London, raised in Bristol, and educated at Oxford University.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.