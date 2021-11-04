BBC's Guilt has been keeping viewers entertained in recent weeks thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast, but it seems that some audiences have been left feeling disappointed by one aspect of the show, which resulted in the broadcaster issuing an apology.

Following a recent episode, plenty took to social media to express how "shocking" the quality of subtitles were on the programme. One person summed it up by tweeting: "Watching Guilt with the subtitles on (as we have to do with everything nowadays) and it's incredible how much they get wrong. If you had to just rely on the subtitles you'd have no idea what's going on."

WATCH: Guilt returns to BBC for its gripping second series

Another said: "Watching Guilt and the subtitles are shocking on it. If you can't understand a Scottish accent get someone who can. Grrrr." Meanwhile, a third added: "Tonight I finished series two of Guilt and started series six of Shetland. Both wonderful dramas showcasing our Scottish talent.

"One complaint, the subtitles are awful, some of the interpretation didn't even make sense, you'd think someone would check before airing, it's not live TV."

Mark Bonnar as Max in BBC's Guilt

The errors were taken seriously by the BBC, who responded to a report in The National with an apology. "Like many broadcasters, subtitling services are outsourced to a third party company and are not generated by the BBC," they told the publication.

"We are sorry that errors in the subtitles are affecting audience experience and will look further into the matter." Despite the mistakes, the drama has received generally positive reviews. One fan said of the new episodes, which recently returned to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer: "#Guilt second series on BBC2 is phenomenal. Where have I been?" as another echoed this, writing: "Well that was phenomenal telly. Every second was pure perfection. Is it too soon to watch again? #Guilt."

