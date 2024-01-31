BBC Three's Domino Day: Meet the cast of new supernatural drama

BBC Three's new supernatural drama, Domino Day, follows the titular character, a young witch who feeds on the energy of others using dating apps to find her victims.

Desperately seeking a community that can help her understand who she is, Domino heads to Manchester, where she's being trailed by a coven of witches who want to put a stop to her antics. But when a dangerous figure from her past comes back to haunt her, will she get the fresh start she's looking for?

The series features a cast of rising stars, including Siena Kelly, Percelle Ascott and Sam Howard-Sneyd. Keep reading for all you need to know about the cast.

WATCH: The trailer for BBC Three's Domino Day

Siena Kelly – Domino Day © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Siena leads the cast as Domino Day, a powerful young witch in her early twenties who has only recently learned about her powers and is clueless about how to channel her supernatural force. Siena, who hails from Camden, London, made her TV debut in 2018 in ITV's adaptation of Vanity Fair, before going on to land roles in the Channel 4 drama Adult Material, for which she received a TV BAFTA nomination, and in the Sky One series Temple.

Percelle Ascott – Leon © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Percelle plays Leon, a human who strikes up a blossoming romance with Domino. The 30-year-old is known for appearing in TV shows including Netflix's The Innocents, CBBC fantasy show Wizards vs Aliens, and the E4 comedy-drama, Youngers. He may also be recognised for his roles in Silent Witness, Doctor Who and Tin Star.

Sam Howard-Sneyd – Silas © Dancing Ledge Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring Sam plays Silas, who has a "swampy" romantic relationship with Domino. The actor, who is a LAMDA graduate, will make his on-screen debut in Domino.



Babirye Bukilwa – Sammie © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Babirye plays Sammie, a witch originally from London who moves to Manchester in search of a new life. Her previous credits include Dreaming Whilst Black, We Hunt Together, Babylon, Our Girl and Casualty.

Alisha Bailey – Kat © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Alisha portrays witch and coven leader Kat. The actress is perhaps best known for playing Heather in Sky Atlantic's 2018 miniseries, Save Me, which starred Surrane Jones, Lennie James and Stephen Graham. She has also appeared in episodes of Grace, I Am, Doctor Who and Call the Midwife.

Poppy Lee Friar – Geri © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Poppy plays Geri, a witch with telekinetic powers who has a close friendship with coven leader Kat. The 28-year-old actress has had main roles in an array of major shows, including Ackerly Bridge, Dead Gorgeous, Mr Selfridge, and In My Skin. She also portrayed Jayne Torvill in ITV's 2018 biopic Torvill & Dean about the titular Olympic ice dancers.

Molly Harris – Jules © Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian Molly plays Jules, the youngest witch in the coven who joined against her parents' wishes and is a bit of a party animal. Molly has appeared in episodes of various popular shows, including Grace, Baptiste, Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie, Trying, and Industry.

Watch Domino Day on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 31 January at 9pm.