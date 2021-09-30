Taylor Swift wore two bridesmaid dresses to Lena Dunham's wedding – including a royal favourite

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lena Dunham has tied the knot with her partner Luis Felber in a secret ceremony in Soho after a whirlwind eight-month romance. She had a total of eight bridesmaids who helped her get ready and walked down the aisle with her – including close friend Taylor Swift.

Not only did the bride herself have a total of three wedding dresses, but her bridal party also looked stunning in not one but two bridesmaids dresses. The photos, published by Vogue, show the bridesmaids wearing metallic silver midi dresses with high necklines, pleated skirts and embellished waists, which were by Christopher Kane – the mastermind behind Lena's dresses.

Lena explained she was aiming for a Swinging Sixties, go-go girl energy, and one of her bridesmaids described the dress like "a beautiful cupcake wrapper." They finished off their outfits with pearl purses by Susan Alexandra.

But that wasn't the only frock they wore on Lena's big day – as they were pictured getting their hair and makeup done ahead of the nuptials, Taylor and the other bridesmaids wore beautiful frocks by The Vampire's Wife.

Lena Dunham's first wedding dress

The white dresses featured an elegant blue floral pattern with puff shoulders, cropped sleeves and a ruffled hem. The silhouette was very similar to the frocks worn by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton, who have both sported the designer on previous occasions.

"In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine. You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there," Lena told Vogue.

As well as Shake It Off hitmaker Taylor, her bridesmaids included actor Myha’la Herrold, Rosa Mercuriadis, Tommy Dorfman, Ali Trustman, her cousin Jenna Hally Rubenstein, Luis' sister Alma-Kori Felber, and Lena’s podcasting partner Alissa Bennett.

Girls creator Lena turned heads in three incredible bridal dresses. The first featured long lace sleeves and a mini A-line skirt which Christopher compared to "a first Communion or a Madame Alexander doll". She changed into a long, satin, cream gown with split sleeves and jewel detailing for the dinner. Finally, her third surprise dress was an A-line white silk dress complete with a portrait painting from their wedding invitation secured onto the front.

