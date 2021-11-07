Gold Olympic medallist Adam Peaty waved goodbye to Strictly on Sunday evening, after he and his partner Katya Jones found themselves in the dance-off for the second time.

BBC presenter Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova scored just one point higher than the unlucky couple, with 28 from the judges, but managed to avoid the bottom two.

Instead, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored 31, were asked to perform their Tango again.

Judges were then split on making their choice, with Craig Revel Horwood saying it was a 'really difficult' decision.

After both pairs had danced, with Adam and Katya Jiving to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers and Tilly and Kuzmin bringing the drama to Ava Max's Kings & Queens, the judges gave their verdicts.

Expressing his surprise at the bottom two, Craig said: "Firstly, I wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom. That’s just me personally, but seeing they are there and I’ve got to choose, I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me. But for the reason of a better dancer and a better dance-off scenario, I’m going to choose to save Nikita and Tilly."

Adam and Katya danced their Jive again before leaving the show

Motsi Mabuse agreed, adding: "One of the biggest lessons I’ve ever learned while judging is music is key, and I think the couple for me that was more sound to the music is going to be Tilly and Nikita."

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Tilly and Nikita. He said: "Well, this was a great dance-off… I found it so equal I was desperate for something to happen to make me choose and there was a moment in one of the dances that made me decide and that was Tilly and Nikita."

The couple were sad to have to leave the show

While head judge Shirley Ballas's deciding vote wasn't needed, she revealed she disagreed with her colleagues and would have chosen to save Adam and Katya.

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Adam said: "I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this."

Katya added: "I was not ready to be in this position today. But looking back, this is you, you have done all of this."

