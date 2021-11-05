Exclusive: Emily Hampshire reveals what fans can expect from 'very different upcoming project' Emily will star alongside Line of Duty's Martin Compston

Schitt's Creek fans are in for a surprise when Emily Hampshire's new show drops, as it's nothing like the comedy we've come to expect from her.

The actress will star alongside Line of Duty star Martin Compston as crew members on an oil rig, as well as Game of Thrones star Iain Glen.

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

The series will follow the effects of climate change and Emily will play scientist and oil company rep Rose Mason, but she told HELLO! that it "very much has got a Lost vibe, and it's like nothing I thought I would ever be in".

Emily filmed this past year in Scotland, and speaking at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles, she added that she "couldn't understand anyone" the entire time she was filming due to the thick Scottish accent.

"I couldn't understand anyone! I was the only American-Canadian and until the very end I was just like 'uh huh yeah,' no idea," she laughed, admitting that the mandatory masks didn't help.

"When the crew are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world," the synopsis for the Amazon series reads.

Emily with Bobby Berk at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles

"As they endeavour to discover what’s driving this force, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed.

"The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination."

Martin plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton, while his fellow Line of Duty actor Rochenda Sandall stars as medic Cat Braithwaite and Iain plays boss Magnus MacMillan.

The Rig will air in 2022

Emily found fame with the hit comedy Schitt's Creek which followed a wealthy couple - video store magnate Johnny Rose and his soap opera star wife Moira - who suddenly find themselves completely broke and forced to move to the small town of Schitt's Creek they bought on a whim years before.

She played the role of Stevie Budd, a sardonic clerk at the motel where the Roses reside, who becomes Johnny's son David's best friend.

