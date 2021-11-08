Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were forced to apologise live on This Morning after a phone-in contestant swore twice while playing the Spin to Win competition.

The contestant, who won £3,000 on the spinning money wheel, left the presenters in hysterics after calling the Spin to Win goody bag "A bag of [expletive]".

WATCH: There was a very excited contestant on This Morning on Monday

Phillip immediately apologised to the public, telling Linda to use the word "Shizzle" rather than the expletive. He said: "No! Shizzle, Linda! Sorry!" The This Morning stars then fell into a fit of laughter before Holly quipped: "We were all thinking it Linda."

As the Spin to Win bag came down from the ceiling towards the presenters, Linda repeated the expletive a second time, saying: "It is a bag of [expletive]!" Phillip, once again, replied: "No, shizzle," before both presenters pleaded with Linda not to swear again.

Holly and Phillip, who couldn’t contain their laughter, quickly asked the contestant the final question to win her the goody bag before ending the call. Once the game was over, Phillip remarked: "No one’s ever been quite so honest," while Holly apologised to the public again.

The contestant, who bagged the £3,000 jackpot, was in disbelief after winning the game. She said: "My family are going to think I’m crackers, they won’t believe me! You’ve really made my day." Linda also insisted on donating £100 of the jackpot to emergency services.

Phil and Holly were in fits of laughter after the Spin to Win mishap

Fans of the morning show quickly took to Twitter to praise the outspoken contestant. One person wrote: "OMG!!!!! Absolutely crying at This Morning love Linda. @Schofe @hollywills, That was the BEST spin to win EVER!!" Another person added: "Give Linda a knighthood, what an icon calling it the bag of [expletive]." A third person wrote: "Best caller ever! We need to get #BagOf [expletive] trending."

The hilarious moment comes just weeks after Holly released her new book titled Reflections, which tackles issues such as body image, burnout, and control with candour, nuance, and hard-won insight.

Holly recently released her new book Reflections

Speaking about her new book on The One Show recently, Holly opened up about the "mum-guilt" she feels due to her busy work life. She said: "I feel guilty about everything. It’s totally normal. But what I would say is – and this is what I really have to focus on – where’s the guilt coming from? Because I think the problem with working mums is that I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work. What I’m feeling guilty about, is that in some way I’m telling myself that I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this.

"I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet. So why am I thinking like that? And it’s because I believe that’s what everyone else is thinking. You just have to re-evaluate whose opinions you’re living by. Are they yours or someone else’s?"

