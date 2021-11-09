This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17.

Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her sight loss and how she made her success on social media.

WATCH: Blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards opened up about losing her sight

Chatting to the presenters, she explained how losing sight in her right eye at age 11 and in her left eye at age 17 left her struggling to cope. She said: "I was so grief-stricken and traumatised and in shock. At school I kind of really didn’t want to show that I was blind, I wanted to be cool and, you know, getting my cane out was quite a sticking point."

She continued: "But as it went on, rehabilitation, it’s learning how to do basic tasks again, you know, learning how to, basically, make a cup of tea. And I always say at 17 I basically clicked the restart button on my life in terms of day to day tasks, I’m only eight years old in terms of blindness life."

Viewers of the show were left emotional and inspired by Lucy, who has earned over 219 million views on her beauty videos on Youtube. Many took to Twitter to praise her success and positivity. One person wrote: "Lucy is an inspiration. She's so gracious, you would be a very lucky person to have this lovely young woman in your life, she brightens the day," while another posted a crying emoji after commenting, "I've so much praise for blind people who do such amazing things and doesn't stop them from living a great life…I couldn't imagine how I'd cope with being blind."

Lucy joined Holly and Phillip on the morning show

A third person tweeted: "So amazing that #ThisMorning have #LUCY and new #GuidedogMolly on today! Completely understand the challenges and am in awe of her positivity. Very important to keep up this awareness of visual impairments," while another commented: "How amazing is she? Blind and putting on makeup better than people who can see. What an inspiration."

Fans of the show also hailed Lucy as an inspiration for the blind community, with one person writing: "Lucy you're a brave and beautiful lady. Such an inspiration to the blind community. And your makeup looks incredible!"

Lucy is a successful beauty blogger with over 219 million Youtube views

While on the show, Lucy also spoke about how having a guide dog gave her the freedom and confidence to excel in life. She said: "I really came into my own when I got my first guide dog…Then I could finally have my wings and feel like I could take on the world. And I think when I came out to myself as blind and admitted to myself: 'Actually this is me now, I need to accept this, you need to do this,' and the dog was a massive part of that."

