Gemma Whelan reveals blunder she made while filming new series The Tower Are you watching the new ITV drama?

We're so excited to settle down on the sofa ready to watch episode two of new ITV drama, The Tower, on Tuesday evening. The three-part series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Kate London, stars Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan as its lead character.

But ahead of the show, the actress, who will play Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, opened up about a costume blunder she made on set while filming an episode.

The Upstart Crow star explained to the Sun how she had made an error with a forensic suit costume, which prompted real-life detectives, who were supervising accuracy on set, to tell her she would have done things differently in a proper investigation scenario.

"There were detectives and I was wearing a forensic suit and it would take you a very long time to take a forensic suit off on camera and it's not very interesting to watch," she began.

"But they said I handed it to the wrong person. They said it would go straight into an evidence bag.

"They said, 'You would actually still have it on, but I think because you're half out of it, it's OK because you're out of the tent.'

Gemma Whelan and Jimmy Akingbola in The Tower

"They tell you exactly what that should look like, and then they said 'It would go straight into an evidence bag, it would not go anywhere near anyone's hands.'"

Lesson learned!

The Tower follows Detective Collins as she investigates the mysterious and sudden deaths of a police officer and a teenage girl, who both fall to their death from a tower block in east London.

The programme opens with tragic scenes that depict the death, highlighting the two only witnesses – a five-year-old boy and a police officer, Lizzie, who disappears after the incident. The drama then sees the detective seek to track down Lizzie to see if they can unpick the truth behind the tragedy.

Are you looking forward to the new drama?

As well as Gemma, whom viewers will recognise from her stints in other shows like Gentleman Jack and Killing Eve, The Tower boasts an impressive cast. Tahirah Sharif plays Lizzie Adama, a police officer who, after recently qualifying, is found with a five-year-old boy on top of the tower block from which two people fell to their demise.

Other big names also appear in the cast including Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews.

The Tower continues on Tuesday 9 November at 9pm on ITV.

