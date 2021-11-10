Dancing with the Stars fans choose surprising frontrunner ahead of semi-finals Go Iman and Daniella!

Dancing with the Stars season 30 is heating up as the contestants prepare for next week's semi-final, one step closer to the mirrorball trophy.

Fates of the contestants on the show have been determined by a combination of the judges' scores and audience votes, which have already sent nine duos home.

However, ahead of the penultimate week, fans have started to rally behind their favorites, and a surprising contender is emerging for the win.

In a post shared by the DWTS Instagram handle, all six semi-finalists were showed off, with the caption reading: "Our Semi-finalists! Tag your team to send them congrats. #DWTS."

Many shouted out their support for competition favorites like JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, or Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

However, a majority of the comments section rooted for NBA superstar Iman Shumpert and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach.

One fan wrote: "Iman & Daniel for the W," with another adding: "Let's take it home @imanshumpert," and many others simply chanting "Iman and Daniella!"

Fans on social media have been largely rooting for Iman and Daniella

The overwhelming support comes as a slight surprise, given Iman's track record on the show. In terms of average scoring, the sports star sits at the very bottom of the leaderboard of the contestants remaining, and has a lower average than four of the teams that have already been eliminated.

Iman and Daniella have also received the lowest score of the night on two separate occasions, being in the bottom half of the leaderboard in the most recent week, Janet Night, while also losing the dance off.

However, the pair have never been at risk of elimination despite their scores, indicating a huge amount of audience support. And their Us inspired routine for Horror Night remains one of the season's most memorable, receiving a rapturous response and a perfect 40.

Iman has emerged as a fan favorite for his quiet and humble nature, with Daniella continually being praised by the judges and audiences for her complex and challenging choreography.

Despite their track record, the pair has never been up for elimination and emerged as fan favorites

Audience votes play a large part in deciding the season's winner, so despite how the judges score, the final call is always up in the air, as evidenced by JoJo and Jenna's previous bottom placement.

