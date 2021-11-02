Cody Rigsby has emotional moment on DWTS as he remembers heartbreaking loss Take care Cody!

Cody Rigsby had an emotional moment on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars as he opened up about a heartbreaking loss.

When told by partner Cheryl Burke in the rehearsal package that the two would be dancing to Queen's You're My Best Friend, he shared that it reminded him of his friend Oscar.

The fitness guru then talked about his bond with his friend, before revealing that he tragically lost his battle to addiction in February of 2020.

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars: Cody Rigsby dances the jive

"I didn't even get to speak to him or say goodbye. And I feel guilty that I couldn't have done enough to save him," he painfully said.

He then broke out into tears and was comforted with a hug from his partner. "I miss him so much," he added in the confessional.

Cheryl explained why she related to his pain so much, revealing her own struggles with addiction and opening up about her journey.

Cody and Cheryl dedicated their performance to his friend Oscar

She said: "I am also an addict and alcoholic, but I'm sober. And it's hard for me to keep it together because it's so sensitive and our life is so fragile."

The two dedicated their foxtrot to his departed friend, and the judges were very complimentary of the routine, with Carrie Ann Inaba even expressing her condolences.

The pair received two eights and two nines from the judges to get a grand total of 34, and after earning two extra points in the relay contest, they ended the night with a solid 36 out of a possible 42.

Cody even shared a moment from the performance rehearsal on his social media and emotionally captioned it with: "Tonight is a celebration of friendship and reminder to hold those you love close."

Fans rushed to support Cody and Cheryl during their emotional episode

Cheryl showed her support for her partner in the comments by saying: "Beyond proud of you boo! Thank you for being so open and vulnerable with me last week. Love ya."

