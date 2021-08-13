Sex Education's Gillian Anderson has fans doing a double-take with bald head photo The Crown star is preparing for a new role

Gillian Anderson made her fans look twice when she shared a photo of her partially 'bald' head on Instagram.

The Sex Education star uploaded a snap of herself sitting in a chair with a huge smile on her face and what appeared to be a shaved head poking out beneath a mass of brown hair.

However, on closer inspection, you can see that the actress is wearing a bald cap as she is being fitted for a wig for her role as Franklin D. Roosevelt's wife Eleanor Roosevelt.

Fans admitted they had to do a double-take before they realised Gillian was simply getting into character and hadn't shaved all her hair off.

"PLEASE! I thought you were bald," exclaimed one followed by a crying with laughter emoji. "Same, I watched it like ten times until I realised that she wasn't bald," responded another.

A third added: "Oh my god, for a moment I thought you went bald," and a fourth said: "She's still beautiful even when she looks bald."

Gillian's fans thought she was bald

Gillian captioned her post with three emojis — an American flag, a teapot, and a fire symbol — along with a shot of her trailer door and one of Eleanor's famous quotes: "A woman is like a tea bag: You never know how strong it is until it's in hot water."

The Crown star will portray the longest-serving First Lady – Eleanor held the title from 1933 to 1945 – in the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady.

Gillian joins a stellar line-up including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

"Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent — she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women," Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming at Showtime Networks Inc. said in a recent statement.

