Close to Me: viewers notice major blunder in new series Viewers took to social media to point out the issue

Channel 4’s new psychological drama Close to Me started on Sunday night and while viewers were gripped by the first episode, some took to social media to point out a major blunder.

A few viewers said they were unable to read the credits at the end of the drama as the letters were too small. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Close to the telly to read those credits," while another added: "Issues raised in #CloseToMe - you can't read the credits. If I were credited I'd be cross. Why do they do this?" A third person tweeted: "Why make a drama for TV with the credits in tiny little letters that NO ONE CAN SEE!"

While some were annoyed by the size of the ending credits, most viewers enjoyed the new drama and took to social media to praise the compelling plot. One person wrote: "#CloseToMe. That was good, creepy without being too dark," while another added, "#CloseToMe, wow! Loved it!" A third person tweeted: "WOW! What an ending! Loved the first episode of #CloseToMe by @amandareynoldsj. Bravo!"

One person also praised Christopher Ecclestone’s performance as Jo’s husband, writing: "What brilliant casting. Christopher Ecclestone has that ability to appear both lovely and sinister at the same time."

In the new drama, Jo loses a year of her memory after suffering a fall

For those who have yet to watch gripping Channel 4 drama, it follows Jo Harding, played by Connie Nielsen, a woman who seems to have it all - – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and Rob, her devoted husband (Christopher Ecclestone). But following a fall, Jo loses an entire year of her memory. As she struggles to piece together the events of the past year, she discovers her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagines - and suspects that someone is keeping a terrible secret from her.

The six-part series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Amanda Reynolds, and continues on Sundays at 9 pm on Channel 4.

