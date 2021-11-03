All you need to know about ITV's gripping new drama The Tower We're excited to watch this one...

ITV have been providing plenty of great content in recent times. But now that Hollington Drive, and The Long Call have wrapped, and Angela Black only has two episodes remaining, you're probably on the hunt for a brand new show to sink your teeth into, right?

Well, you're in luck as the channel are set to bring new series, The Tower, to screens very soon. The drama boasts a fantastic cast and intriguing storyline, find out more here…

What is The Tower about?

The Tower is a brand new police drama which has been adapted from the first of a series of detective novels by Kate London. The three-part show follows Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins as she investigates the mysterious and sudden deaths of a police officer and a teenage girl, who both fall to their death from a tower block in east London.

The programme opens with tragic scenes that depict the death, highlighting the two only witnesses – a five-year-old boy and a police officer, Lizzie, who disappears after the incident. The drama then sees the detective seek to track down Lizzie to see if they can unpick the truth behind the tragedy.

Gemma Whelan leads the cast of The Tower

Who stars in The Tower?

The Tower boasts an impressive cast, so it's bound to be worth a watch. Leading the drama is Gemma Whelan who takes on the role as detective Sarah Collins. Viewers will recognise Gemma from her many parts in TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack, Emma and Killing Eve.

Appearing alongside Gemma is Tahirah Sharif who plays Lizzie Adama, a police officer who, after recently qualifying, is found with a five-year-old boy on top of the tower block from which two people fell to their demise.

Other big names also appear in the cast including Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews.

What else is there to know about The Tower?

If you're looking forward to watching The Tower, then you won't have to wait long as the first episode will air on Monday 8 November on ITV at 9pm. The following two episodes will air on Tuesday and Wednesday at the same time.

