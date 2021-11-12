Kate Garraway is one of the most kind-hearted and genuine stars on British television – something her colleagues at ITV can vouch for.

Her Good Morning Britain co-star Dr Hilary Jones gave an insight into Kate's selflessness, telling HELLO!: "Kate has always expressed her gratitude to me for any advice I have given her these last few months although I very much wish I could have done so much more.

"Kate is always thinking of others despite her very difficult present situation. She is amazing" - Dr Hilary Jones, Kate's Good Morning Britain co-star

"I think many doctors like myself feel a sense of powerlessness when confronted with individuals and families who have been so badly affected by COVID-19. But Kate is always thinking of others despite her very difficult present situation. She is amazing."

Her husband Derek Draper's story has been widely covered in the news and by Kate herself in her moving documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, for which she won an NTA, and her memoir, The Power of Hope.

But while she's been supporting Derek and their children through his agonising health battle, Kate has also acted as a source of strength and comfort for her fans and people going through similar heartache.

The inspirational star is also an ambassador for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which helps seriously ill children and young people's wishes come true.

Earlier this year, despite also caring for her own brood, Kate took the time out to meet families with critically ill children who were visiting Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire, which had been transformed into an 'Enchanted Manor' with help from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

