Lady Gaga thinks Adam Driver found her 'super annoying' while filming House of Gucci

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver joined The Graham Norton Show to discuss their new film, House of Gucci, where the pair discussed their approach to filming the upcoming biopic about the warring couple Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani.

Chatting during the filming of the show, which will air on Friday, Lady Gaga admitted that she stayed in her Italian accent for six months before filming began, saying: "I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam. For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character."

She added: "I didn’t feel the pressure at all. I only work on things I believe in. I read the script and thought it was really fascinating and interesting and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with Adam."

So what is House of Gucci about? The synopsis reads: “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control."

Chatting to GQ about the film, Sara Gay Forden, the author of The House of Gucci, the inspiration for the film, said: “I think this was a story where life is stranger than fiction. And I often thought if I had tried to write a novel and put all these elements in, nobody would have found it believable.”

