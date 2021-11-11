It's a Sin cast reunite for beloved Channel 4 show – and fans are overjoyed We are so excited for this…

It's a Sin was one of the most popular dramas on Channel 4 this year and built up a huge fanbase as a result – and now, the cast are reuniting for a very special reason. Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley and Nathaniel Curtis are all set to join the Great British Bake Off Christmas special!

The official Instagram account for GBBO shared an image of the four actors adorned with tinsel as they sat in front of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The caption read: "On your marks, get set… La! We're turning the Bake Off Tent into the Pink Palace as the stars of award-winning @Channel4 drama It's A Sin don their aprons for The Great Christmas Bake Off! Line-up: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley. Date: To be revealed!"

Plenty of Bake Off fans flooded the replies section with excited comments. One person said: "This is going to be BRILLIANT," as another added: "OMG @ollyyears." Many more fans commented similar thoughts on Nathaniel's Instagram post of the same image. "Oh my GOD," wrote one followers, as a second said on the actor's post: "When? This has absolutely made my day. I can't wait."

The It's a Sin stars are getting together for the Bake Off Christmas special

Channel 4 also revealed that in addition to the It's a Sin stars, some fan favourites from last year's season are set to make a triumphant return to the tent. In another post on Instagram, the programme shared a photo of previous bakers, Hermine, Kimjoy, Jon and Rowan.

"Deck the Tent with boughs of Hollywood! Santa's sacks will contain four beloved stars from Bake Off Past as The Great Festive Bake Off returns this winter! Line-up: Jon, Hermine, Kim-Joy, Rowan. Date: To be revealed!," read the caption.

The airdate for the festive episode is yet to be revealed, however the 2020 special episode aired on Christmas Eve, so expect a similar time this year!

