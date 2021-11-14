Doctor Who Flux: who are the new monsters? Find out more about Swarm, Azure and Passenger

Doctor Who viewers have been loving the new series so far, which sees the Doctor face the new threat of 'the Flux' AKA the end of the universe – and with it comes a host of monsters old and new, including the unsettling trio, Swarm, Azure and Passenger as well as the furry but deadly Karvanista. Find out more about the new monsters here…

Who are Swarm, Azure and Passenger?

In terms of Swarm, his sister and their freaky friend, not much can be said except they clearly have a history with the Doctor and are the ones showrunner Chris Chibnall was referencing when he called the new monsters "psychologically terrifying".

Swarm is considered to be highly dangerous, having been held in a containment chamber since "the dawn of the universe", but he eventually manages to break free and wreck terror, finding his sister and returning her to her true form along the way.

Who are the trio of monsters?

He also has a mysterious telepathic connection with the Doctor and is thought to be associated with her time in The Division – a period we only know very little about. While fans are offering all manner of theories for the trio's true identities, only time (and relative dimensions in space) will tell.

Who plays Swarm, Azure and Passenger?

Swarm is played by Sam Spruell, a prolific actor who has previously starred in Snow White and the Huntsman as well as Outlaw King and Legend. On the small screen, he has also starred in ITV's Liar, Small Axe and most recently in The North Water. Meanwhile, Azure is briefly seen in human form and fans might recognise her as Rochenda Sandall, who has starred in Criminal and Line of Duty.

Rochenda plays Azure

Who are the Lupari?

Lupari resemble dogs, despite having human-like intelligence, and are bound with humanity, which is what leads Karvanista, a Lupari officer, to attempt to rescue 'his human', Dan. Karvanista is played by Craige Els, who is perhaps best known as Derek Milligan in Coronation Street.

We loved meeting Karvanista!

