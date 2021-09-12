Nicola Coughlan has been giving fans around the world several reasons to fall in love with her, especially with her stints in the shows Derry Girls and Bridgerton.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan makes major fashion statement with selfie for special day

While a second season of the latter is already in the works, many have been waiting for a third season of Derry Girls for over two years now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best of Derry Girls season two

However, Nicola just gave fans of the show something to really get excited about as she celebrated a special birthday on social media.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram wishing her co-star Dylan John Llewellyn a happy birthday as he turned 29.

She shared a behind-the-scenes clip of them in their school uniforms from the set, as she started cheekily pestering him with questions about his age while he drank his Diet Coke.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan's look in new picture might be one of her most avant-garde yet

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweet D!! Cannot wait to be back doing this with you so soon," with a few heart emojis.

Nicola celebrated her Derry Girls co-star's birthday with a funny video

However, she dropped some news with it as well, adding, "Edit- To answer your questions, yes Derry Girls 3 will start filming soon xx."

Dylan responded to the sweet post with a comment, saying, "Sis! Love ya xx." But most fans couldn't get over the fact that Nicola finally revealed the show would be back to filming soon.

One excitedly commented, "Omg is this confirmation on more Derry Girls?!?!?!" Another wrote, "CAN'T WAIT FOR SEASON 3!"

MORE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan speaks out on series two shutdown reports

MORE: Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney supported by fans amid hospital stay

A third added, "Please, we need another season desperately." Many others also took to the comments to wish Dylan a happy birthday.

Other Derry Girls stars have confirmed that while the show will definitely return, it might take a while.

The show's second season finished airing in April 2019

Siobhan McSweeney, another one of the main cast members of the show, spoke to Radio Times recently about the third season, saying, "The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It's a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine.

"Lisa [McGee] doesn't want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we're all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.