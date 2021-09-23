Derry Girls to end after three seasons - details The show’s creator opened up about the decision in a candid statement

Although Derry Girls has been a huge hit with viewers and critics alike, the showrunner Lisa McGee has confirmed that season three will be its last.

Posting the news on Twitter, she wrote: “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Norther Ireland enters a more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved… Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, retweeted the news with a series of green hearts, and other fans were quick to react, with one writing: “#Derrygirls has been so great for comedy and Northern Ireland. So many childhood moments captured for me. That resonating with a wider audience has been wonderful to see.” Another added: “Can't wait for series 3! Sad it's coming to an end too but better to leave the audience wanting more.”

Filming is set to begin, and Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, previously spoke to Radio Times recently about the third season, saying, "The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It's a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine. Lisa [McGee] doesn't want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we're all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons."

