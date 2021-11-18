Mary Berry's throwback family photos from the seventies are incredible Scroll for the heartwarming snap!

Mary Berry has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen for decades and throwback photos of the much-loved celebrity chef with her children might just be her sweetest recipe yet.

The former Great British Bake Off star is seen in candid, black-and-white pictures preparing food in her kitchen in the 1970s.

Mary - who was sporting her signature bobbed haircut even back then - stands alongside her three young children as she teaches them to cook.

MORE: Mary Berry's £2.6million home with husband Paul is practically a hotel

Loading the player...

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

The 85-year-old looked as calm, collected, and polished as she does today, while her offspring seemed to be totally engrossed in what she was showing them.

The heartwarming snapshot will no doubt evoke emotion as her late son William, who was killed in a car crash in 1989 at the age of 19, is gathered around the stove with his mum and siblings Annabel and Thomas.

Mary spoke about his tragic death in the BBC documentary The Mary Berry Story and remembered how excited she had been to have him home from university before the accident.

MORE: Mary Berry reveals she had other boyfriends while dating her future husband

RELATED: Mary Berry's daily diet: the TV cook's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Mary with her three children in 1970

She said: "He hadn't been home for a few weekends so I thought I'd do roast lamb because it's his favourite...

"I can remember Will walking through the door on that Friday night and asking 'Mum, who's coming?' And I said, 'It's for you, it's so lovely to have you home and Annabel is here and Tom too, so we had a nice family meal."

He then devastatingly drove into town with his sister but was killed in a crash. His sister survived.

MORE: Mary Berry looks radiant in glam £5 wedding dress in resurfaced photos

Mary's son William tragically died at the age of 19

Mary - who has a new cooking show Mary Berry - Love to Cook - has spoken about her close bond with her children in the past. Annabel is a trained chef and has even starred on her mother's TV shows.

Thomas did not follow in his mum's culinary footsteps and instead became a tree surgeon.

Mary has been married to her husband, Paul J.M. Hunnings since 1966 and they share an epic love story.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.