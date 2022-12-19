Mary Berry's 'downsized' £2.6m home with husband Paul could rival a hotel The TV star lives in Henley

Mary Berry fans may be used to getting glimpses inside her former home in Penn, Buckinghamshire during her numerous cooking shows, but the baking guru and her husband Paul Hunnings have been much more private about their Henley property.

The couple made the decision to 'downsize' to the home in 2017, shelling out a reported £2.6 million for hotel-worthy features including an indoor pool, tennis court and home gym. Take a look at what we know about the former Great British Bake Off star's house…

It features a total of four bedrooms (compared to six at their previous house), but also comes with a separate cottage. Elsewhere, there is a tennis court, indoor pool, gym, double garage, and a dressing room and en-suite in the master bedroom.

In 2021, Mary appeared to reveal a peek inside the country-modern during a video interview with Lorraine Kelly. Cream carpets, white walls and sheer curtains kept a neutral aesthetic, while two large wicker plant pots added a touch of greenery on either side of the double doors to the garden.

Mary shared a better look at her beautiful garden on This Morning in 2020. In the background, there was a brick terrace area, as well as flower beds with white roses, and a large lawn space with perfectly-preened bushes along its edges.

Prior to that, Mary lived at a home named 'Watercroft' in Buckinghamshire, which acted as the location for many of her famed TV cookery shows. The stunning kitchen was designed by Mike Taylor and was fitted with a four-oven AGA as well as a walk-in fridge. Mary bought the home in 1988 and stayed there until 2017.

In 2010, she posed in the space, revealing that it was decorated with white wooden cupboards and brown flecked quartz worktops.

Another shot taken in the kitchen showed that Mary had a central island with a wooden worktop, and the hobs were backed with a glass-front wildlife print.

Mary's kitchenware and crockery including jugs, mugs, and flower vases were in keeping with the fresh white colour scheme of the room.

Before then, Mary and Paul owned a six-bedroom house in Buckinghamshire, known as the Red House. They occupied the property for nearly 20 years, before trading homes with her neighbour and moving into Watercroft just across the road.

