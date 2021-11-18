Call the Midwife's future saved after losing studio to Netflix – details The move is thought to cost £1million

After the future of the hit show Call the Midwife was thrown into doubt after Netflix purchased the studio where the series has been filmed since its inception, we have some very good news! According to The Mirror, the beloved BBC show has been saved by a relocation. Phew!

MORE: Helen George unveils incredible transformation with new family photo

An insider revealed that moving the sets will cost around £1million, but that a solution has finally been found and that they will continue to film in another part of Longcross Studios. A spokesperson added: "We’re happy to confirm that Call the Midwife will continue to film on the Barrowhills site at Longcross studios."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife star reveals what it's really like working with wife on show

The show's future was left uncertain after Neal Street Productions, which makes the hit show, was asked to vacate their part of Longcross Studios following filming for season 11.

READ: Everything we know about the 2021 Call the Midwife Christmas special so far

MORE: Helen George sparks sweet reaction with rare snap of her mini-me daughter

Luckily, the show has already been commissioned until 2024, and a spokesperson for the production company previously told The Times: "Call the Midwife series 11 is currently filming at Longcross Studios and the adjacent Barrowhills complex. There are ongoing conversations between Neal Street Productions and Netflix about how to continue filming future series at the studio complex.

Are you looking forward to the Christmas special?

“Making Call the Midwife for the BBC and its loyal fans is a priority for the production team." The BBC added: "Call the Midwife is a hugely popular show and we are sure any issues will be resolved.”

The show is set to release its traditional Christmas special, which of course will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, usually around 8pm, although the timing is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. The new series usually commences soon after in January 2022 and we don't know about you, but we can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.