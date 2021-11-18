Georgia Tennant teases return to Doctor Who with terrifying snap

Georgia Tennant has hinted that she might well return to Doctor Who with a very scary snap! The mum-of-five, who is married to former Doctor David Tennant, shared a snap of herself with a Weeping Angel statue from the show to wish its former showrunner Steven Moffat a happy birthday.

She simply captioned the snap: "Happy Birthday @stevenwmoffat x." However, the current season recently featured the monsters, and teased a Weeping Angels-based episode on Sunday – so could Georgia's snap be a clue that she will make an appearance? The actress previously appeared on the show as the Doctor's daughter Jenny back in 2008.

In the show, if you blink then a Weeping Angel would be able to send you past in the past, and Georgia's had a lot of fun with the references in the comments section. One person wrote: "Don't Blink Georgia!" while another added: "I’m keeping my distance if I see that. Sure it’s not real, but still unnerving."

A third person added: "Why would you post that?! I can’t blink now," with a laughing crying emoji.

Don't blink!

Georgia has previously opened up about potentially returning to the sci-fi show one day, telling Metro: "I quite like the idea of Jenny having gone off and post-Big Finish.

"I like the idea that she’s sort of gone off and had a couple of kids and she’s let herself go a bit, and she’s enjoying her life and then someone comes back and goes, 'No come on, you’ve got to go back to work.' And she’s like, 'Ugh, really?!', I like the idea of that being where Jenny would end up being."

