Ragdoll: everything you need to know about the new thriller starring Lucy Hale Find out about the new crime drama

Ragdoll is the dark new thriller from the producers of Killing Eve which sees three detectives, played by Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira, team up to hunt a depraved and creepy serial killer.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new serial killer drama...

WATCH: The trailer for Ragdoll

What is Ragdoll about?

Based on a novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, the gritty crime drama follows three detectives as they investigate the murder of six people who have been dismembered and sewn together to form one disturbing body, a shape that the detective team name the 'Ragdoll'.

Assigned to the disturbing case is DS Nathan Rose, (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) who is recovering from PTSD after a traumatic event. He’s joined by newcomer and American fish out of water DC Lake Edmond (Lucy Hale) as well as his friend and boss DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira).

The stakes are high for DS Rose when he fears a secret from his past might be linked to the murders.

The series stars Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira

Who is in the cast?

Starring in the crime drama is Pretty Little Liar’s Lucy Hale, The Inbetweeners’ Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Too Close’s Thalissa Teixeira. Joining the main three cast are Ali Cook (Emmerdale), Michael Smiley (The Lobster) and Natasha Little (The Night Manager).

Speaking about joining the show, Lucy said: "I feel like I've been preparing my whole life for this role because I love true crime," she told EW. "I've always wanted to be a part of a show like this because this is the genre I gravitate towards naturally. I watch all the true crime documentaries and listen to the podcasts. And this show is right on the money for what true crime people are into."

Commenting on the script, Henry said: "It has this pace that is like watching a proper thriller, it’s kind of like a season’s worth of material in the first episode alone."

The drama premieres on Alibi on December 6

When is Ragdoll coming out?

The crime drama is set to premiere on Monday, December 6 on Alibi with the second episode airing on December 7 before shifting to a weekly release schedule. The series has already begun airing on AMC in the US.

