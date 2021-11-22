Richard Madeley reveals he will miss major milestone while on I'm a Celebrity Are you rooting for Richard to be the King of the Castle?

Richard Madeley has admitted that he will be missing a major milestone with his wife, Judy Finnigan, while taking part on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The presenter revealed that he will very sadly be missing their 35th anniversary, but we hope that they get to celebrate in style when he is out of the castle!

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed

Speaking to the Daily Express, he explained: "On Sunday, that's our 35th wedding anniversary actually. So that will be the first wedding anniversary that I've missed and it's a big one. I gave her a present before we left and a card which she will open on the day. We're going to really miss each other. I'll miss her a huge amount."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe and Judy Finnigan laugh at Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity

He added that Judy wasn't delighted at the idea of him entering the show, explaining: "She wasn't exactly doing back handsprings of delight up the stairs or down the corridor, but I didn't just do it without talking to her. We talked about it and I explained why I thought I probably should do it. She agreed and she thought I would get a lot of pleasure out of it and a lot of stimulation out of it."

Are you rooting for Richard?

Richard's daughter, Chloe Madeley, revealed that the whole family had gathered to watch her dad's debut on the popular show, and shared a snap of Judy and her brother Jack tuning in to watch the show, writing: "Team @richardmadeleyofficial!" She followed it up with a clip of Richard reacting to Naughty Boy's revelation that his spices were confiscated, writing: "Um…yea," to quote her father's reaction to his fellow contestant's confession.

MORE: Ant and Dec improvise after major gaffe during live segment of I'm a Celebrity

MORE: Richard Madeley's children and wife Judy Finnigan pose for rare family picture as he enters I'm a Celebrity castle

Clare Sweeney commented, writing: "Rooting for your dad," while another fan added: "Excited to watch your dad this year! Will be voting for him when it's time." A third person added: "I love your dad , I had the pleasure of meeting him many years ago in my work canteen when he was doing a book signing. He took time out to talk to me, he's a true gent he's going to do amazing, Richard for the win."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.