Ant and Dec improvise after major gaffe during live segment of I'm a Celebrity

Ant and Dec improvised an hilarious moment on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here's opening episode after Dec accidentally tripped up over his own words while reading the teleprompter.

While discussing the celebrities as they made their way into camp, Dec said: "Before the break, we saw two separate choppers taking off – erm- onto a journey, onto - into the unknown." Realising that he had accidentally messed up the line, he cheekily turned to Ant, asking: "Do you know what I mean?"

Looking amused, Ant quickly improvised on the spot, joking: "I know what you mean, did they?!" gesturing to the camera. The crew behind-the-scenes on the show could be heard laughing during the moment as the two professionals continued with the show.

Fans have been loving the new series of the show, which is once again taking place in Wales due to COVID restrictions in Australia. In the show, viewers were asked to vote for the first person to do a Bush Tucker Trial, with Emmerdale star Danny Miller being selected to take part in the eating challenge.

Ant and Dec are once again presenting the hit show

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "The entire British public acting surprised after voting the person who almost vomited to do an eating trial," while another added: "Danny going to be swallowing more sick than food #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb."

Previously chatted about preparing to take part in trials, Danny told ITV: "I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop me doing the Trials! Will I scream? I think it will be more of a yelp than a high pitch scream! It is going to be tough and I am also just hoping I don’t pass out if I have to do a coffin trial either!"

