The Great British Bake Off 2021: Get to know finalists Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe 

The Great British Bake Off 2021 finale is here and we can't believe that after tonight's episode there will be no more Hollywood handshakes, stunning showstoppers and soggy bottoms until next year.

This year's series has welcomed some seriously strong contenders, but now only three remain: Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe. All three have been awarded Star Baker twice now, so it's anyone's guess who will take home the title of 2021's Bake Off winner. Find out more about them below...

Chigs Parmar

Will Chirag Parmar - known to audiences as Chigs - was relatively new to baking when he applied to be on the show. Like many of us stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, the 40-year-old sales manager from Leicester took up baking as a hobby and grew to love it.

Chigs Parmar is competing to win the series

He taught himself through online videos and loves a challenge. When not baking, Chigs is a self-professed thrill-seeker and enjoys bouldering, skydiving and trekking - and has his sights set on conquering Kilimanjaro. You can follow Chigs on Instagram at @thelatebloomeruk.

Crystelle Pereira

At 26 years old, Crystelle Pereira is the youngest finalist this year by some stretch! She brings her wonderfully diverse heritage – born in northwest London to Kenyan born, Portuguese-Goan parents – to the flavours of her tent creations as well as her sunny outlook.

Crystelle is the youngest finalist this year

Outside of the tent, Crystelle is also an enthusiastic singer, having joined an online choir in lockdown, and loves travelling with friends. She's on Instagram at @crystellepereira.

Giuseppe Dell'Anno

Originally from Italy, dad-of-three Giuseppe Dell'Anno now lives in Bristol. His love for baking comes from his father, a professional chef who did all the cooking at home when he was growing up, including making a cake every Sunday.

Could Giuseppe be crowned the winner?

Giuseppe loves using Italian flavours in his bakes, while he also brings his engineer's precision to the results. When he's not in the kitchen cooking up a storm, Giuseppe loves indulging his passion for design and architecture, and with his wife has renovated their family home. He also loves gardening. His Instagram handle is @giuseppecooks.

