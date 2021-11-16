All you need to know about Bake Off contestants Giuseppe and Jürgen Fans think they should host their own show

This year’s Great British Bake Off has been a tight competition with so many talented bakers in the tent. And while we’ve come to love all of the contestants, they are a couple of bakers who have become firm fan-favourites.

With the grand final fast approaching, get to know bakers Giuseppe and Jürgen a bit more below…

Who is Bake Off’s Giuseppe?

Originally from Italy, Giuseppe is a 45-year-old engineer who now lives in Bristol with his wife and three young sons.

It was his father, a professional chef, who inspired him to start baking as he did all the cooking while Giuseppe was growing up and made a cake every Sunday. The baker encourages his children to avoid mass-produced confectionary and instead feeds them homemade bakes.

When he’s not in the kitchen, Giuseppe can be found indulging his passion for design and architecture or getting his hands dirty in the garden. The baker often shares his culinary creations with his 41,000 followers on Instagram, where he calls himself a ’proud Britalian’.

Giuseppe's father inspired him to bake

Who is Bake Off’s Jürgen?

Jürgen is a 56-year-old IT professional, originally from Germany’s Black Forest. Unable to find traditional German bread after moving to the UK in 2003, Jürgen decided to bake his own and has been passionate about baking ever since.

He has become known for his making Jewish challah bread and celebration cakes amongst his family and friends, and approaches baking with the utmost precision. Away from the kitchen, Jürgen is an accomplished trombonist, a talent that he has passed on to his son.

The GBBO fan-favourite lives in Sussex with his wife and son.

Jürgen is an accomplished trombonist

What do Bake Off fans think of Giuseppe and Jürgen?

Giuseppe and Jürgen have amassed a legion of fans while appearing on the Channel 4 baking show, with many of them calling for the pair to host their own programme.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "I need a Jürgen and Giuseppe baking show," while another pitched an idea for the pair: "Hear me out - a travel/food show, Jürgen and Giuseppe travelling around Europe, trying different cakes and puddings from all over. You'd watch it. And so would I."

