I’m A Celebrity: viewers all saying the same thing about Naughty Boy’s decision to quit Viewers quickly took to Twitter

I’m A Celebrity viewers are all saying the same thing following Tuesday night’s episode which saw Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips threaten to quit the show.

The music producer and former dancer told their fellow campmates in 'the clink’ that they were leaving after the main camp chose Naughty Boy to compete against Snoochie Shy in Tuesday night’s trial.

Viewers of the ITV show quickly took to Twitter to criticise the pair, saying that their response to the main camp’s actions was "uncalled for". One person wrote: "And how uncalled for was Naughty Boy for saying the main camp didn't give a [expletive] about the clink. Every time I've seen a clip of Louise Minchin she's been saying how concerned she is for them. The others too, he’s just throwing a tantrum because he's a sore loser."

Another person tweeted: "Naughty Boy and Arlene acting like they’re in a soap with their attitude like that," while another added: "Listening to Naughty Boy and trying to figure out what the main camp have done wrong."

While some viewers have been criticising the two celebrities, others are looking forward to the potential drama that will unfold when Naughty Boy and Arlene confront the other camp in Wednesday’s episode. One person tweeted: "NOT ARLENE AND NAUGHTY BOY CONFRONTING THE MAIN CAMP TOMORROW," while another added: "Honestly there’s so much drama and it’s only day three and I’m living for it."

Viewers said that Naughty Boy threatening to leave was "uncalled for"

Some fans of the show did, however, feel sympathy towards Naughty Boy, with one person tweeting: "I swear I'm the only one feeling gutted for Naughty boy because I can see he's having an emotional day and everyone is giving him [expletive] for being human. Everyone liked him yesterday but God forbid he has a bad day."

Viewers are looking forward to drama unfolding in camp

Viewers were also quick to react to Richard Madeley’s amusing comments on Tuesday night’s show. One person wrote: "'Naughty Boy has morphed into Very Sad Boy,’ Richard Madeley is absolute box office," while another added: "'I could murder a cheese sandwich,' Richard Madeley somewhat inevitably channelling Alan Partridge."

