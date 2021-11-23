I’m A Celeb: what is Snoochie Shy’s real name and is she married? The star’s stage name has a strange meaning

Snoochie Shy is one of ten famous faces that entered the I’m A Celeb camp on Sunday night in the hopes of being crowned the next King or Queen of the Castle.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping wedding dress took 10 minutes to design - photo

The radio presenter entertained fans of the popular ITV series after taking on one of the show’s dreaded eating trials on Monday night. Read on to find out more about the star, including her real name.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe and Judy Finnigan laugh at Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity

What is Snoochie Shy’s real name?

Snoochie’s real name is Cheyenne David, and she is 29-years-old. Before entering the castle, Snoochie revealed that her stage name was initially a term of endearment used by her grandmother, but actually means "flaccid, emaciated carrot". She told The Mirror, "My nan used to call me Snoochie, and it just stuck with me. I should have Googled it first because in the Urban Dictionary it’s 'a flaccid, emaciated carrot found in the refrigerator' – but by Snoochie my nan meant 'cute'.

"And Shy – my real name is Cheyenne. I am a little bit shy as well. I’m quite loud on my Insta and in work. But in camp I might be a little bit shy as well."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity: Kadeena Cox's multiple sclerosis diagnosis explained

MORE: Ant and Dec improvise after major gaffe during live segment of I'm a Celebrity

The radio DJ is from South London and has hosted her late-night show on BBC Radio 1Xtra since 2018. When she’s not busy eating fermented egg or sheep’s ovaries in the Welsh castle, you can listen to Snoochie’s radio slot from 11 pm to 1 am on Mondays to Thursdays.

Snoochie's real name is Cheyenne David

The I’m A Celeb star has also modelled for top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Ugg, Warehouse and Vans and has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Jeremy Vine.

Is Snoochie Shy married?

While Snoochie is not married, she does refer to parody rapper Big Shaq as her husband after she married him during a music video in 2018.

In the rapper’s music video to Man Don't Dance, the pair can be seen saying 'I do' at an altar, although this ceremony was purely for the purposes of the video and they are not a couple in real life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.