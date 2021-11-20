Strictly fans all saying the same thing after Rose Ayling-Ellis' 'joyful' routine The couple are fan favourites

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have firmly cemented themselves as one of the public's favourite couples of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and their latest dance saw them continue that streak.

SEE: Strictly pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

The pair performed the Quickstep to Love is an Open Door from Frozen, and fans all fell in love with the "joyful" routine that ended in a marriage proposal! And it wasn't just viewers that were in love with the performance, as the judges raved about it, with guest judge Cynthia Eviro handing the pair a perfect ten.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys birthday meal with Giovanni Pernice

"I just love Rose and Giovanni they are so adorable that was so so cute," wrote one fan on social media, while a second added: "Amazing routine Rose & Giovanni. Really lifted my spirits."

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' family

READ: Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating?

A third penned: "Rose and Giovanni incorporating sign language in their dances is so lovely," and a fourth said: "Every week I have the biggest smile on my face watching Rose and Gio. They are the epitome of joy."

And a few fans were convinced that the couple were going to be lifting the Glitterball when it came to the final.

"Let's hand them the glitterball now," enthused one, while another commented: "Rose and Giovanni to win, they're adorable together."

Rose is the favourite to lift the Glitterball

The pair were ultimately awarded 37 points, but that wasn't the only reason Rose had for celebration this week as she marked her birthday.

The Eastenders actress marked her 27th birthday at Gola, an Italian restaurant in London.

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from her birthday meal out with Giovanni, the star left fans in awe of her mouthwatering meal - and we've got our eyes on the pair's jaw-dropping dessert.

MORE: All you need to know about Strictly star John Whaite's family

SEE: Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' rarely-seen boyfriend pictured with Giovanni Pernice

Served on a giant framed mirror, Rose and Giovanni tucked into several epic desserts, including indulgent Italian pastries, Nutella gnocchi with fresh berries, a white chocolate cheesecake and other tempting chocolatey treats.

"Thank you for all your lovely birthday messages," Rose penned. "I really appreciate them all. I've had such a wonderful day dancing and then an evening doing what I do best. Eating."