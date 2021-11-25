Christmas advert featuring gay Santa Claus goes viral – and viewers are loving it The advert is titled When Harry Met Santa

Viewers have been full of praise for a Norwegian advert for the postal service Posten, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Norway decriminalising homosexuality in a beautiful short film titled When Harry Met Santa.

In the advert, Harry catches a glimpse of Santa in his home delivering presents, and spends the next year waiting for him to come back. Over the years, the pair spend the one day together, always never having much time as Santa has to deliver gifts. Eventually, Harry sends Santa a letter which reads 'All I want for Christmas is you.' Santa then arrives at his home having used the postal service to help him with his deliveries, and the pair share a kiss.

WATCH: Posten's new trailer has been widely praised

Speaking about the advert, one person wrote: "You don't even need to understand what they are saying to be moved and feel the emotions! This ad is genius!" Another person added: "How on earth did they figure out my wish for Christmas?!? Congratulations on a beautifully crafted film. Thank you."

A third person wrote: "It’s a great piece of advertising and it’s served its purpose because everyone is talking about it!"

What do you think of the ad?

Speaking about the ad, Posten's marketing director Monica Solberg said: "The tradition has been to look at Christmas with a slight slant in the previous two years. Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity, and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this fine love story.

"There will certainly be some negative reactions from some environments, but we are prepared to deal with that. The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right, and is not considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021. Norway Post has connected people for 375 years, and will continue to do so regardless of orientation or gender identity."

