Lucifer star Tom Ellis issues worrying message to fans

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has shared a video on his Instagram account warning fans not to send money to fake social media accounts that are pretending to be him.

In a video which he shared on his official Instagram page, he said: "Hello to all my lovely followers. Unfortunately I have to do a little video because people keep pretending to be me on social media and other people keep falling for it and sending money for charitable things that aren't really charitable things.

"I cannot say it more clearly, I only use this account, @officialtomellis, on Instagram. I do have Twitter… I don't use it, but I've kept it open so that no one else can pretend to be me on Twitter, but any other social media platform, it is not me, it is not me on TikTok. I'm so sorry for the people who have fallen for that. I feel so resentful at the people who pretend to be me… they are horrible, horrible people."

Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I’ve seen someone pretend to be you on tiktok, they followed me and was asking me stuff and asking if I wanted to fly out to meet you, I didn’t fall for it tho don’t worry," while another added: "Hope they don't steal this video and post it on their profiles too and pretending to be you again." A third person wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear that."

Tom is good pals with Outlander star Sam Heughan, who similarly had to warn fans not to fall for fake profiles. The pair previously opened up about their relationship, with Tom explaining: "I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies' part, 'Black Jack' Randall. I remember reading the script thinking, 'This is really good."

Sam replied: "Firstly, dude, I'm not sure how I'd have felt having you, I don't know, assault me shall we say," before going on to say that the two would have had a great time together on set.

"Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent." He added: "It's a great part. Tobias, of course, does an amazing job but that would have been so different."

