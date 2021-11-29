When will I'm a Celebrity be back on? - details The show will be back!

I’m A Celebrity has been taken off of our screens for the last two nights following the chaos caused by Storm Arwen, and now bosses have been forced to cancel Monday night's episode.

It’s the first time in the programme’s history that the show has been cancelled, with the celebrity’s being removed from Gwrych Castle in north Wales on Saturday 27 November. But when will the show be back on air?

When will I’m a Celeb be back on?

Fans of the popular ITV reality show will only have to wait one more night as the show will return on Tuesday 30 November with a brand new live show.

In Tuesday's show, there will be a live public vote for a new trial, with Ant and Dec revealing the results at the end of the show.

The production team have been working around the clock to get the site back up and running after the brutal weather caused "significant damage" to the base.

In a statement released on Saturday, ITV said: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend.

"Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle."

Ant and Dec were unable to present the live shows over the weekend but did give fans a recent update via Instagram, explaining that the crew have been working very hard to get the show back on air. In the video, Dec said: "The site was quite badly damaged during the storm and they are in there working round the clock to try and get it back up and running and back up to speed so we can get back on air as quickly as humanely possible but we don’t know when that is going to be just yet."

The celebrities have been removed from the castle

Talking about the show on This Morning, journalist Matthew Wright questioned whether it would be better to cancel this year’s show altogether. He posed the question to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I don’t know whether it would be better to pull the plug and just say, 'Hey, that’s showbiz folks,' I think the rhythm has gone."

Matthew also suggested adding extra days onto the show, in which Holly replied: "Do it until Christmas," before adding, "Ant and Dec will be there like, 'Hang on a minute, we’ve got home to go to.'"

Luckily, none of that will have to happen as the show is back on Tuesday night.

