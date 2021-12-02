Call the Midwife star reveals the one thing she doesn't like about show Are you excited for the Christmas special?

Megan Cusack, who plays newcomer nurse Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife, has opened up about what to expect from the Christmas special, and revealed the one thing she doesn't love about the series; watching herself back!

Chatting to the BBC about how she planned to spend Christmas day, Megan revealed that she will be watching the Call the Midwife Christmas special – but she's not happy about it She said: "I will be with my family, and of course they’ll have it recorded and I don’t think there’ll be any way of getting out of it!

WATCH: Real-life midwives have given their thoughts about the BBC show

"And it will be lovely, it will be cute, we’ll have the fire going. Obviously, I don’t like watching myself, but my flatmates will also be home with me for Christmas and they’ll make me watch it."

Chatting about making the special, which airs on Christmas day, she said: "Yes! It was my first Christmas Special! I’m just obsessed with seeing fake snow. Last year I got to do fake rain. This year I got to do fake snow, and I find that very exciting!

"Obviously Christmas is pure family time and Nancy has little Colette with her. So that was lovely. Francesca, who plays Colette, was baffled by the fake snow, but we still had a great time!”

Megan plays Nancy on the beloved show

Fans of the show were quick to reply to Megan's thoughts on the Christmas special, with one writing: "It seems like a common thing for actors to not like watching themselves. I can’t wait to watch this Christmas special. I always love them. And they do a great job with the fake snow." Another person added: "I’m loving this story line and the characters. It’s like watching time evolve for women, especially women faced with the choices of keeping their children against what society deemed as unfit. Nurse Nancy another young mother of character and grit.

"Sister Julienne growing and learning in her role that everyone respects her leadership of high authority - splendid evolution of women for women. I’m going to stop right here because I could go on and on - I can’t wait for the Christmas special for sooo many reasons. Great Show!"

