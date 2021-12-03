Matty Lee is fast becoming a very popular contestant on this year's I'm a Celebrity – with many convinced the Olympic athlete could go all the way to the final.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Adam Woodyatt's son was once put into a coma after a horrific car accident

But when the sportsman isn't in the castle, he can often be found by the side of fellow diver and Olympic champion Tom Daley, with whom he won a gold medal at this year's tournament in Tokyo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The full line-up for this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The campmate even spoke to his fellow I'm a Celeb stars about his bond with his diving partner in a recent episode. While discussing childhood heroes, Matty said Tom was his hero, joking at the time: "My childhood hero was Tom and I've even been in bed with him!"

Matty's co-stars were keen to know whether Tom would ever survive in the Welsh camp, with Matty admitting: "He wouldn't, that's why I'm here!"

Before the 23-year-old joined the reality show, Matty did explain how Tom was "shocked" when he told him he was taking part. He told ITV: "We were on the way back from the airport where they had picked me up from Tokyo when I got a call about the programme."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers poke fun at show following major error – did you spot it?

MORE: How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2021?

Matty Lee and Tom Daley are winning gold in Tokyo

It's clear the two have a strong friendship, with Matty adding: "When I told Tom, he was in shock too! He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever - I always ask Tom."

Despite their bond, Matty is keen for audiences to get to know him a little better away from his diving skills. "Everyone knows who Tom Daley is but people don't necessarily know who I am," he said.

"But without each other, we would never have achieved what we have achieved. He always gives me credit where it is due and I also do too. He is really happy for me to grow as an individual and I think it is a chance for people to get to know me better."

Tom and Matty joined forces in 2018 as a diving duo and began competing in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform. It was in this event that the pair took home a gold medal for Tokyo 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.