Amanda Owen makes very candid comment about family 'difficulties' in new interview The Our Yorkshire Farm star spoke to Lorraine Kelly on Monday

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about facing "difficult moments" in a new interview with Lorraine Kelly.

The Channel 5 presenter, who has hit headlines recently after reports emerged her marriage to husband Clive was going through a "rocky patch", was appearing on Monday morning's episode of Lorraine when she discussed how her family have learned to "weather the storm" when it comes to challenging times.

WATCH: Amanda Owen and her children return for new series of Our Yorkshire Farm

Lorraine began by saying to her guest: "There's always a down side. Of course you've had that attention on your life. And that's great. But then when things aren't going that well, it can be quite difficult. How do you deal with that? When it's quite difficult?"

Amanda, who shares nine children with her husband, Clive, responded: "Well it is. You have your difficult moments. But you have to take the rough with the smooth."

She continued: "That's all you've got to do. You've got to remember, the bottom line is, if you are proud of what you're doing, you kind of sort of have to shoulder it. In other words, 'Get on with it'. Ignore it."

Amanda Owen spoke to Lorraine on Monday

Amanda's comments on the ITV morning programme comes soon after it was revealed by the star that she had been going through a "rocky patch" with her husband.

Last month, Amanda released a statement asking for privacy while working through the tough time. In a statement to PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we've always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We're a normal family and we've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we're going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

