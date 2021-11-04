Amanda Owen's eldest daughter Raven talks family in rare interview

Amanda and Clive Owen's eldest daughter Raven has opened up about life on the farm, admitting that it is difficult to have time to yourself with eight siblings!

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: "The worst thing about being in a big family is that you don’t really have much peace. But then the best thing is there’s always somebody to talk to, practice doing people’s hair.

"It’s fun when you open up someone’s drawer and you get all the clothes out and then you style outfits on all of your siblings. I’ve had Reuben in a dress before and it’s been great!" The university student is during studying at York St John's and hopes to become a vet.

Raven's mother, Amanda, has recently released a statement asking for privacy while going through a "rocky patch" with her husband, Clive. In a statement to PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

Raven has eight siblings

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

Fans have been full of support for the couple, with many commenting on Amanda's Instagram to send them well wishes. One person said candidly: "An amazing family bringing up some really able and lovely children. An idyllic childhood and your all just [great]. Stay safe and well. The haters are just jealous."

Another wrote in a comment: "Absolutely love your series! It's the best on TV! I love how everyone helps each other and what you have is priceless no money can buy! Just a gorgeous family and the children are a credit to you and must make you proud everyday xxx."

