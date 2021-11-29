Amanda Owen's fans jump to her defence after she teases new venture The Yorkshire Shepherdess has a loyal fanbase

Amanda Owen often keeps her followers on social media up to date with her busy TV and family schedule – and her latest video, which she described as "timely" sparked a big reaction from fans.

The mother-of-nine, who is best-known for presenting Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, shared a clip on her Instagram of her new venture for the BBC in which she features on a recent episode of Winter Walks.

But some fans rushed to defend Amanda after others in the comment sections were asking the presenter to clarify her living situation. One person said: "Please don't leave your family," as another asked: "Have you and Clive broken up?"

However, this only prompted Amanda's dedicated followers to heap support and praise her. One person responded to the question in defence of Amanda, writing: "It is not your question to ask or anyone else. Have you just watched @yorkshireshepherdess video? She uses the term 'nebby' or 'nebbing'. It means been nosey which is exactly what you're doing."

Another echoed this, stating: "How intrusive," as a third added: "Really love your series. So good to see how the family are a loving team." A third was equally passionate about sticking up for the TV star: "You are a fantastic person, have a lovely family and I love the show very, very much. Those who complain about how you raise your family [they're] just jealous."

The TV presenter shared the video to her Instagram

The questions posed to Amanda come soon after it was revealed by the star that she had been going through a "rocky patch" with her husband.

Last month, Amanda released a statement asking for privacy while working through the tough time. In a statement to PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

