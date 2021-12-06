Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll teases menacing new character for Christmas Special The actor spoke about the Special on This Morning

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll has teased the introduction of a menacing new character in the upcoming Christmas special and New Year's Day episode.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Brendan revealed that a new character would try and cause trouble for the Brown family in the New Year's Special.

He said: "He's Grandad's brother Mickey and they all thought he was in prison for life, he's a con man, but he gets out of prison and he's coming over from Liverpool to see Grandad. But he's actually coming over to con Grandad out of five grand if he can, and Agnes is doing her best to try and stop him.

"But in the meantime, she's also trying to handle Winnie, who wants to leave her mark on life," Brendan added.

The Irish star also told the presenters what viewers can expect of the Christmas special episode. He said: "In the Christmas special we realise there's a shortage of Christmas trees and of course she [Mrs. Brown] tries everywhere, every forest, every field but it's Buster Brady who comes up with the answer and she gets a particularly good surprise from Buster."

A new character will join the Brown gang for the Christmas Special this year

Brendan also revealed that he and the rest of the cast and crew feel "privileged" to be part of many people's Christmas Day schedule. He said: "We feel very privileged to be part of people's Christmas Day, it's an incredible feeling and I have to say this year in particular, because of the ten years we've been doing it, it's been a buzz doing the Christmas special."

Speaking about the show's ten year anniversary this year, Brendan explained that he only intended to run the show for three seasons. "I can't believe it," he said. "When we started doing the series, I said I would do three series just of six episodes, 18 episodes would be the total. We are now on 41."

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special airs at 10.20 pm on Christmas Day while viewers can watch the New Year's Special on New Year's Day, with the time yet to be confirmed.

