I'm a Celeb's Kadeena Cox breaks silence over Naughty Boy clash

Kadeena Cox has broken her silence about her relationship with Naughty Boy following their arguments over the cooking during her time on the ITV reality show.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show, Kadeena revealed that the disagreements between the pair over the camp's food "put a strain" on their relationship.

WATCH: Kadeena Cox apologises to Louise Minchin

When Lorraine asked the Paralympic athlete about camp disputes over the cooking, she responded: "I mean, I knew this conversation was going to come up because it was the camp conversation, wasn't it?"

"It's tough in there, you know, you've not got a lot of space and when you've got so many people to feed, you want to be able to make everyone happy. But having two cooks in the kitchen, everyone says it's not supposed to happen and I learnt why while being in there.

"Butting heads with another chef isn't fun and I really enjoy cooking but it became really challenging and the food was good when we managed to get it right, I mean the food was always good but it put a strain on the relationship I had with my fellow co-chef."

The Paralympic champion also chatted about the close bond she shared with Frankie Bridge, Snoochie Shy, Louise Minchin and Arlene Phillips, revealing that Frankie and Louise both took on a mothering role. "I absolutely love the girls. Frankie, Snoochie and Louise are absolute angels," she said.

Kadeena revealed the cooking put a strain on her relationship with Naughty Boy

"They've all got their own wonderful personalities. Snoochie is the life and soul of the party but she can be such a sweetie. It's weird because you see such a big, loud side but she does have a vulnerable side and it's beautiful. Frankie, even though she's like so beautiful, she's also so mothering and was always be like, 'Kadeena go for a nap, it's time for a nap'.

"Louise was just the mother of the camp and those three together, plus me and Arlene, when she was in there, we were just a girl band, but only one of us could sing," she joked.

