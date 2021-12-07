Phillip Schofield opens up about health condition on This Morning The TV star has spoken out about problems with his hearing

Phillip Schofield has previously revealed he suffers from tinnitus and on Tuesday morning's This Morning, he opened up more about his diagnosis.

MORE: Phillip Schofield sparks viewer reaction after he 'draws blood' while presenting This Morning

The 59-year-old presenter told viewers that he has been suffering from the hearing condition for a number of years. Discussing the condition, which can sound like a whooshing, hushing, or ringing in the ear, he said: "I suffer from tinnitus. Mine started years and years ago. I can remember exactly when it started, I was sitting in a car and we were going over Henley Bridge, and I thought: 'What's that noise?!'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield sparks viewer reaction after he 'draws blood' while presenting This Morning

He continued: "I couldn't figure out what it was. I waited for days for it to go away and it never did and then I went to the doctor and then I went to the doctor who said it was tinnitus."

MORE: This Morning stars Holly and Phil discuss health concerns ahead of Christmas

MORE: Holly Willoughby melts hearts after revealing incredible childhood link to this classic Christmas film

"Thankfully it’s not too severe, it’s a nuisance. I hear it when I’m lying in bed at night, it’s not thankfully debilitating."

This is not the first time that Phillip has discussed his hearing problems. He first opened up about suffering from the condition in May while talking to the daytime show's resident GP, Dr Nighat Arif. "It's constant. It's never silent in my head." he said at the time before going on to describe it as a "high-pitched noise".

The TV star opened out about problems with his hearing on Tuesday's episode

One in six million people are affected by the condition, which is typified by hearing a noise, such as ringing or buzzing, that is not caused by an outside source. Sometimes the noises go by themselves, but individuals can help alleviate them by improving their sleep, trying yoga or deep breathing exercises.

MORE: Phillip Schofield pays emotional tribute to departing This Morning co-star

Phillip isn't the only famous face diagnosed with tinnitus – Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid also suffers from the painful ear condition, which she says began after her "difficult" labour with her second son with ex-partner Dominic Cotton, Finn.

She told viewers back in 2015: "When I first started hearing it, which was probably about ten years ago, I became quite distressed that I would never hear silence again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox