Holly Willoughby reveals her favourite thing about herself - and it'll surprise you The This Morning presenter often speaks openly about her dyslexia journey

Holly Willoughby has made a very candid comment about her dyslexia diagnosis as a child and admitted it was her "favourite" thing about herself.

While presenting This Morning on Tuesday alongside Phillip Schofield, the TV star was chatting to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the learning difficulty, when she revealed that an earlier diagnosis might have helped her.

"I was diagnosed just before my GCSE's which was brilliant and it helped me then," Holly began, adding: "But I do wonder if I'd had an earlier diagnosis that I might have had my learning tailored, that might have helped me."

The mother-of-three continued: "Once I knew, there were things put in place and brilliant learning support that made a huge difference to me and I think that's probably why I'm okay reading the auto cue and that I have the job that I do now."

"I think there is a lot of embarrassment around dyslexia, there's a lot of shame around dyslexia. And most of that is born out of the fact that people feel stupid or they feel they weren't the bright one at school."

Holly and Phillip were chatting to Matt Hancock about dyslexia

Holly then went on to discuss how her mum would pick up on her mistakes as a child and that, now, the presenter feels huge pride about the fact that she is dyslexic. "I'm really proud to be dyslexic, it's one of my favourite things about me, I think it brings like a unique skillset, I really do."

"My mum used to say to me, 'Oh that Christmas card is spelt wrong you can't send that!' And I'd be like, 'To be honest mum, it's the communication and what I'm trying to say which is the important thing, not how it's spelt.' So I'm really proud of it, in a way."

Holly often opens up about her journey with dyslexia

Holly often makes comments on her personal life while presenting the ITV morning programme. On Monday's show, the 40-year-old made a surprising revelation about her children, and admitted that she loved giving birth to her three kids.

While chatting to a mum-to-be who was set to welcome her first child over Christmas, Holly said: "I know when it's your first you're always quite nervous about what it's going to be like and if it's all going to be okay, but I loved all three of my labours."

"They were all completely different and not all were straightforward. But I really enjoyed it, it's a very magical, special thing and I'm very jealous of anyone about to go into labour because it's the best experience ever."

