Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael looks sensational in LBD for special occasion The actress looked so beautiful

Laura Carmichael pulled out all the stops on Friday as she began press for the upcoming Downton Abbey movie.

MORE: Why Dame Maggie Smith really didn't like her Downton Abbey role

The 35-year-old actress looked sensational in the Christopher Kane number, which featured a chic silver-tone detailing on both the neckline and waist. She opted for a pink lip and finished the look by letting her blonde locks frame her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era

"#DowntonAbbey press day," Laura captioned the snap and tagged her glam squad, including stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray who also puts together looks for Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh and Laura's former co-star Lily James.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Downton Abbey creator's sumptuous new series

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship

"Gorgeous as always," one of Laura's followers wrote in the comment section, while another gushed: "You are beautiful!" Celebrity pal Laura Jackson was also blown away by the look and simply left a string of flame emojis.

The Downton actress looked sensational

Laura will be reprising her role as Lady Edith in the highly-anticipated sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is set to be released in March 2022. The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

MORE: 63 of the best designer clothes deals to shop this Black Friday

The first official trailer for the film was released earlier this month, and fans were delighted and surprised to discover that the follow up will see the Crawley family travel to the South of France for a vacation. The trailer reveals that the Dowager of Grantham, played by Maggie Smith, has inherited a villa in the French Riviera.

Die-hard Downton fans were quick to share their excitement. One person wrote on YouTube: "Maggie is in it so we can all be happy!!" while another commented on Instagram: "I'm crying, so excited!!" A third said: "THE EXCITEMENT IS REAL," as a fourth added enthusiastically: "OMG!!! Hurry up, March!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox