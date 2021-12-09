Kate Garraway reacts to Downing Street party reports amid heartbreaking isolation from Derek

Kate Garraway has opened up about the reports that there were parties at Number 10 Downing Street during Christmas 2020, calling it "depressing".

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals 'difficult' Christmas plans amid husband Derek's COVID recovery

The December restrictions last year meant that the Good Morning Britain presenter's family was unable to see her husband, Derek Draper, in hospital over the festive period, and she opened up about her thoughts on the reported party.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks 'depressing' Downing Street party

Chatting on Good Morning Britain, she said: "I just don't want to throw stones, basically, because the obvious thing to say is that it's heartbreaking and ridiculous and I can't believe it because I don't think they're a group of evil people. But there is definitely something very, very uncomfortable about - maybe they just didn't know the devastation the rules were affecting."

Speaking about how they struggled to see Derek over the time period, she continued: "The restrictions on visiting him were greatly reduced. Certainly the children couldn't see him and hadn't been able to for a long time.

Kate was unable to visit her husband for months

"We were hoping that things might loosen with Christmas spirit, but it couldn't be. Derek's parents, most movingly I think - I kept saying to them, 'I'm sure that we can work out a way for you to see him, it's been ten months' and they were just resolute. Even though it was breaking their hearts but they said, 'We don't want to break the rules, we're not allowed to travel.'"

MORE: Kate Garraway shares new photo after taking time away to 'focus on home and family stuff'

Exclusive: Dr Hilary details colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

She concluded: "It was just very complicated and I think if I was doing that, I think every household in the land was doing that... it's just depressing."

Derek continues to recover from the effects of coronavirus at home, and Kate recently opened up about the reality of the situation. Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, she explained: "I want him there and I want him back, but some days his presence reminds me of the absence, so you can feel very lonely. I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he's there, he can't be there in that same way. I love him more than ever by the way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.